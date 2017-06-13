rkney will welcome royal visitors this week when Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway arrive to mark the 900th anniversary of the death of St Magnus.

Orkney's world famous cathedral in Kirkwall was built in memory of the saint.

One of the Norse Earls of Orkney, Magnus had a reputation for piety and gentleness, not qualities normally associated with the Vikings. Indeed at the time they were deemed to be cowardice.

His story was recorded in the 'Orkneyinga saga' where it is said he refused to participate in an an attack on the Welsh rulers of Anglesey, choosing to remain on the ship singing psalms. Out of favour, he escaped from the ship, swimming ashore to Scotland, where he "disappeared" until the death of King Magnus in Ireland in 1102.

He returned to Orkney but was in dispute with his cousin Hakon over the earldom. At Easter 1117, the latter tricked him, taking far more warriors to a meeting on the small Orkney island of Egilsay, than agreed. Hakon ordered Magnus's cook kill his master. This he did, but not before Magnus prostrated himself on the ground and prayed for forgiveness for his enemies and murderers. The name of Magnus was to become revered.

This week's visit will coincide with the opening weekend of the arts celebration which also bears his name, the St Magnus Festival.

In addition is being billed as an occasion to celebrate Orkney’s longstanding relationship with Norway.

On Friday the royal couple will take part in a commemorative ceremony in memory of Norwegian sailors and World War II soldiers who are buried at St Olaf Cemetery near Kirkwall.

Then musicians from Kirkwall Grammar School, members of Hadhirgan and young people involved in the Hear My Music project, will perform for the prince and princess outside St Magnus Cathedral, before the couple are taken on a tour of the cathedral.

Later they will return to the cathedral for the opening night performance of "I Pilgrim, by the Norwegian dramatist Jon Fosse and with music by the Scottish composer Alasdair Nicolson. The music will be performed by the Trondheim Soloists and BBC Singers.

The following day, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will visit the Neolithic settlement Skara Brae.

Convener of Orkney Islands Council, Harvey Johnston, said: “Orkney’s ties with Norway are long and enduring and I am sure that the royal couple will feel a genuine affinity for the islands during their visit."

He encouraged islanders and visitors to turn out to welcome the couple.

“It is very appropriate that they are visiting our islands in the year when we mark the death 900 years ago of the man who became our patron saint. It was an event of huge historical significance to Orkney, led directly to the building of the cathedral and was, of course, immortalised in the sagas.”

Leslie Burgher, Honorary Consul for Norway in Orkney, said: “Crown Prince Haakon is patron of several orchestras and festivals in Norway and the Crown Princess has a strong interest in promoting Norwegian literature, so their attendance at the premiere of a work by Alasdair Nicolson and leading Norwegian author, Jon Fosse, is very appropriate. The trip has already created considerable interest in Norway and we look forward to giving our royal visitors a flavour of Orkney's produce, culture and history during their stay.”

Norway’s National Day, May 17, is always celebrated in Orkney, and at Christmas a tree is delivered to Orkney as a gift from the Norse region of Hordaland.