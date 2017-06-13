Scotland's biggest city is continuing to stand with victims and their families in the wake of devastating terrorist attacks in England.

This morning, the names of all victims from the London Bridge attack - Ignacio, Xavier, Sebastien, Sara, Kirsty, Chrissy, James, and Alexandre - have appeared on the Clyde Arc, also known as the Squinty Bridge, in Glasgow.

Loading article content

Along with the names of the fallen eight are the touching messages ‘With London’, ‘Live and let live’, and ‘Together against terrorism’.

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba killed the eight and injured a further 48 in a rampage around London Bridge and Borough Market on June 3.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend Glasgow vigil after Manchester terror attack

The move comes just two weeks after the names of all 22 Manchester Arena bombing victims appeared on the same bridge as Scotland’s biggest city moved to stand side-by-side with Mancunians.