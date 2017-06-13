Two women are being urged to come forward by police investigating the rape of a teenager.

An 18-year-old woman was attacked by a man she had arranged to meet in Paisley town centre between 7pm and 7.50pm on Thursday, June 1.

The incident occurred in the wooded area at Meetinghouse Lane.

Detectives are keen to speak to two women who were seen talking to each other outside the entrance to the walled area at around 7.40pm.

The pair walked through the town centre and were seen near Paisley Gilmour Street at around 7.45pm.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff said: "A young woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault by someone she knew and officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"As part of our investigation it is absolutely vital that we speak to the two women who were seen in the nearby area around the time of the assault.

"I would appeal to them to please come forward to speak to our officers as they may hold crucial information that could help us with our inquiries."

The first woman was wearing a blue and white distinctive patterned jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and grey trainers.

The second has dark brown hair which was tied back in a ponytail and she was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles and laces.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact Paisley police station via 101, quoting incident number 3630 of June 1.

Alternatively, the force urged people to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.