Sam Heughan fans from across the UK are taking to social media to celebrate as More4 today announces it will be the British home of hit series Outlander, three years after it first aired in the US.
Channel 4 has said it is “delighted” to welcome the hit adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling books into its family which tells the story of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously thrown back to 1743.
When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser - played by the popular Heughan - a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is struck up that tears the nurse’s heart between two completely different men in two lives.
The first series, consisting of 16 episodes, will begin airing on More4 later this month while, across the pond, the third series is set to air on Starz from September.
Earlier this month, The Herald reported how 37-year-old Heughan, originally from Balmaclellan in Dumfries and Galloway, is set to slip into a James Bond-style role as he prepares to break into Hollywood with a major film contract alongside movie starlet Mila Kunis.
