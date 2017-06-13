A retired art teacher is celebrating winning £1 million on a scratchcard - after first thinking his prize was just a pint of milk.

Bill Bett, 69, has already bought a new house with his winnings and is planning to treat his family.

He bought the £5 Monopoly Millionaire scratchcard in his local Co-op in Markinch, Fife, on June 1 and sat on a wall outside to reveal the prize.

He said: "I always used to say no-one wins £1 million on a scratchcard. When I saw the amount it didn't really click at first. On the card it reads 1MIL and I thought what does this mean - I've won a pint of milk?

"I went back into the shop and asked them to check it. They confirmed that I had won and that I'd have to call the Lottery line. I couldn't believe it but I actually remained quite calm."

Mr Bett phoned his three sisters to tell them the news but they all thought he was "winding them up".

He added: "They said it couldn't have happened to a better brother and are so happy for me.

"I tucked the scratchcard carefully behind the cover of my tablet for safe keeping. I was still double checking it right up until it was validated a week later."

The 69-year-old struggles with the stairs in his current house so has bought a bungalow and is looking forward to getting back into painting with more space and inspiration in his new house.

Mr Bett said: "It will make a huge difference having everything on one level. I will have a conservatory and a garage for storage which means I will have space to take up painting again.

"I used to teach art to children with learning difficulties but I haven't painted for years.

"We've talked about taking a ferry trip to Brussels or France and maybe getting a caravan on the east coast. And of course I'll be looking after my three sisters too."