The number of approvals for affordable homes rose by almost a third last year, according to new figures.

Data released by the Scottish Government shows funding was granted for 10,267 homes over the year ending in March 2017, up 29% on the previous 12 months and a record annual number.

Meanwhile, the Government has also confirmed council allocations for £1.75 billion of funding for affordable housing over the next three years.

The move is designed to help local authorities and house-builders plan investment up to 2021.

Statistics also show 9,308 housing starts in the year to March 2017, an increase of 21% on the previous year.

Affordable housing completions totalled 7,336 in the same period, an increase of 13% on the previous 12 months.

The Government has set a target to deliver 50,000 affordable homes, including 35,000 homes for social rent, over the period 2016/17 to 2020/21.

Councils are to share £532 million in 2018/19 to help achieve this.

The figure will rise to £591 million in 2019/20 and £630 million in 2020/21.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: "Today, we are announcing to local authorities how much money they'll have to invest in affordable housing until the end of this Parliament.

"It means they can plan these new affordable homes now - with the certainty that the funding will increase year-on-year.

"This is also an important signal to the house-building sector in Scotland and demonstrates our commitment to the industry and the estimated 14,000 jobs our affordable housing supply programme supports each year.

"With a huge number of affordable homes approved last year, we can be confident that our programme is on course to deliver for Scotland."

The figures were welcomed by the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland.

Executive director Annie Mauger said: "I know that the Scottish Government is doing all it can to ensure that the supply of new affordable homes increases to meet that target.

"Be it in terms of land supply, planning policy or finance and investment, we are bound to encounter obstacles on the road to delivering that commitment in what continues to be a challenging economic environment.

"For its part, CIH Scotland and its membership of housing professionals throughout Scotland will continue to work closely with the Scottish Government to help pinpoint those obstacles and to help overcome them."

Sarah Boyack, of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: "Today's figures indicate some progress towards increasing Scotland's supply of much needed affordable housing. However, this must be maintained if we are to solve Scotland's housing crisis.

"The funding of £1.75 billion gives our members the certainty that they can plan ahead and contribute towards meeting the challenging target of 50,000 affordable homes."