Jeremy Corbyn mocked Theresa May's campaign slogans as he said Labour will offer "strong and stable leadership" if her "coalition of chaos" fails.

The Labour leader was applauded by his MPs as he arrived in the chamber following his party's gains at the June 8 General Election.

He made light of Mrs May's troubles as Prime Minister as she bids to agree a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her Conservative administration.

Responding following the re-election of John Bercow as Commons Speaker, Mr Corbyn told MPs: "It is customary on these occasions to congratulate the returning Prime Minister - and I absolutely do so.

"I congratulate her on returning and I'm sure she'll agree with me that democracy is a wondrous thing, and can throw up some very unexpected results.

"I'm sure we all look forward to welcoming the Queen's Speech just as soon as the coalition of chaos has been negotiated.

"I must let the House know - and the rest of the nation know - that if that is not possible, the Labour Party stands ready to offer strong and stable leadership in the national interest."

Labour secured 262 MPs at the June 8 General Election, up from the 232 elected in 2015 while Ed Miliband was leader.

The Conservatives remain the largest party but will require support from the 10 DUP MPs if they want to ensure they can pass legislation.

Mr Corbyn's party are feeling buoyant after their vote share also soared.

He also praised fellow Labour MPs Diane Abbott, who was temporarily replaced as shadow home secretary last week due to illness, and Keith Vaz (Leicester East) for having "put up with an awful lot" since taking their seats in 1987.

He said: "This weekend marks the anniversary of the election of four black MPs to the House of Commons 30 years ago, the first black MPs for more than 60 years in the British Parliament.

"In particular, I welcome my right honourable friends the member for Hackney North and Stoke Newington (Ms Abbott) and Leicester East - those were two of the four elected in 1987 who are now members of the most diverse House of Commons ever.

"They paved the way, and I have to say they've put up with an awful lot by being pioneers in taking their seats in 1987.

"It's vital for our democracy that all voices are heard and represented."