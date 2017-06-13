The Prince of Wales tried his hand at steering a ship into harbour on a simulator and met with a young fishing boat skipper during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, arrived in a burgundy royal helicopter in the grounds of the Thainstone House Hotel in Inverurie.

Wearing a Duke of Rothesay kilt, a King's Regiment tie and Prince's Trust lapel badge, the Prince was greeted by the hotel's general manager David McDonald.

He took time to listen to a presentation from the Fishing into the Future training course being held at the hotel.

Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The event, about sustainable fishing, was attended by 25 industry representatives and organisations including father and son fishermen Adam and Mark Robertson, from Gardenstown.

Adam, 25, who now has his skipper's ticket and is in charge of a crew of five, said: "There's a lot of conflict between scientists and fishermen, but he seemed quite interested and was asking about the course, how it was going and if I'd recommend it to anyone else."

The Prince was accompanied by Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant James Ingleby and his wife Moira.

Charles later continued his visit to the region with a short stop off at the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead, where he met students and tried his hand at a ship simulator.

Luke Rigg, 16, a day release student from Peterhead Academy, said: "He had a go at steering the ship into the harbour and seemed to do fine."

In addition to the simulator, Charles also toured a digital room where students learn about navigation.

Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The visit also saw him spend time chatting to those on a trainee deckhand course where he was shown the skills the students have learned.

Course instructor Frank Donn said the royal visitor was "very knowledgeable" on the subject.

He said: "He knew what he was talking about, of course he has a naval background."

The Prince also took time to speak about knots and their importance - especially when they are supporting a crew member.

Mr Donn added: "He was very down to earth and he spoke to everyone."