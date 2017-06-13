The new Brexit minister has called for the "softest" exit possible from the European Union that will give the UK control over its laws, money, borders and trade.

Arch-Eurosceptic Steve Baker, who orchestrated resistance against David Cameron and George Osborne over the EU, has been brought inside the Government by Theresa May.

Just hours before his appointment as a minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union was announced, Mr Baker called for a "good, clean" Brexit.

Read more: Major raises concerns about Tory Government doing deal with DUP, saying it could affect N Ireland peace process

Mr Baker, who as chairman of the European Research Group had been a thorn in the side to the Tory leadership, rejected the terms "hard" and "soft" Brexit as "misleading".

He said: "We need a good, clean exit which minimises disruption and maximises opportunity. In other words, we need the 'softest' exit consistent with actually leaving and controlling laws, money borders and trade."

That meant "delivering" on the aims set out in the Government's white paper in February, which included leaving the single market and seeking a new customs arrangement with the EU.

The General Election result, which saw the Prime Minister lose her Commons majority, has led to speculation that a cross-party approach to Brexit could soften the Government's approach, potentially to the extent of seeking to retain single market membership - which would involve retaining freedom of movement, an issue which would risk incurring the wrath of Brexit supporters who voted to take back control of the UK's borders.

Mr Baker's fellow Leave campaigner and newly restored Cabinet minister Michael Gove indicated the Government could be ready to pursue a softer approach to Brexit.

The newly-appointed Environment Secretary said the EU referendum result must be honoured but it is "really important" that the exit package is "in the interests of the whole country".

Pressed on reports of secret talks between Cabinet ministers and Labour MPs, Mr Gove said the two parties had a "similar" position on Brexit and the reality of the hung parliament meant the Government would have to "work with everyone".

He told Sky News: "I think the right thing to do is honour the vote that the British public made just a year ago.

"We voted then to take back control of our borders and our laws and to take back control of our money and trade deals.

"But it's also really important we make sure the Brexit deal we secure is one that's in the interests of the whole country and that means that we need to ensure that those who voted Remain are part of the conversation about what the best deal for Britain is in the future."

Mr Gove said: "Labour argued that we should leave the European Union and end free movement, in effect be outside the single market.

"Their position on this was very similar to the Conservative position according to their manifesto."

Asked if that meant the Government would work with Labour, Mr Gove replied: "Well the parliamentary arithmetic is such that we are going to have to work with everyone."

Mr Gove told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Tory failure to win a majority meant Brexit must proceed with the "maximum possible consensus".

The European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator has hit out at the "uncertainty" over Mrs May's approach to leaving the EU.

Guy Verhofstadt said the European Union was "impatiently" waiting for the UK to set out its position ahead of talks expected to start next week.

Former Belgian prime minister Mr Verhofstadt said on Twitter that Brexit "isn't just about the Tories leaving the EU, it's about the whole UK" adding: "Everyone's voice should be heard."

But with the two-year countdown to Brexit already under way after Article 50 was triggered in March, he said: "We are impatiently waiting for the negotiating position of the UK gov. The current uncertainty cannot continue."

George Freeman, who chairs the Conservative Policy Forum, suggested ministers need to take a "less ideological" approach to Brexit and allow issues to be discussed in Parliament.

Asked about whether Britain could remain in the EU single market, Mr Freeman told Radio 4's World At One: "I think what we need to do is look at all the options as I think in the end this is going to come down to what sort of relationship with Europe do we want to have, and I think people have been worried by the hard Brexit language which suggests we don't want to be active members. I think we do."

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron called for a cross-party committee to be set up to handle the Brexit negotiations.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said: "The election has left our country yet more divided, right at the time when we most need unity.

"Combined with the fact Article 50 was triggered on an arbitrary date, starting the clock on Brexit without a proper plan, it is clear that bold measures are needed to ensure we negotiate the best possible Brexit deal."