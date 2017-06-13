SCOTS legal aid chiefs insist they kept a "tight control of costs" in the longest criminal trial in UK legal history, that is estimated to have cost the taxpayer £7.5 million.

Edwin McLaren, 52, who put together the £1.6 million property fraud scheme, which involved duping vulnerable victims in financial difficulty to sign over their homes, has been jailed for 11 years.

He was found guilty of 29 charges in May following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow which began in September 2015 and heard evidence over 320 days. His wife Lorraine, 51, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for her part in the fraudulent scheme.

Six others, who were also on legal aid, were cleared of wrongdoing.

It has been confirmed that £2.4 million has been paid in legal aid fees to the defence teams, which comprise of solicitors and counsel. The trial lasted as long as it did because the court heard evidence running over several days from numerous witnesses dealing with complex topics such as conveyancing and accountancy.

CCTV footage showed Edwin McLaren lead one OAP to sign away cash

Some witnesses were vulnerable and one woman was so ill that the court took evidence from her at home via video link.

A spokesman for the Scottish Legal Aid Board said: “Legal aid is paid to the solicitor of an accused person in criminal proceedings to ensure they are represented in court and the justice system operates properly for all concerned.

“While the cost of ensuring the justice system worked fairly in this case was high it was a very serious financial fraud that was exceptional in its complexity and which generated vast volumes of documentary evidence from the Crown and the defence.

“The amount of evidence in this case was such that it took the Crown over a year to present its case to the court, which is unprecedented.

“We have been liaising closely with the defence team in this case and kept a tight control on the costs but it was inevitable substantial fees and outlays would be incurred due to the nature of the proceedings.”

Only 12 jurors from the original 15 remained at the end of the case and at one stage there was a break of three weeks as one got married.