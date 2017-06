SCOTS legal aid chiefs insist they kept a "tight control of costs" in the longest criminal trial in UK legal history, that is estimated to have cost the taxpayer £7.5 million.

Edwin McLaren, 52, who put together the £1.6 million property fraud scheme, which involved duping vulnerable victims in financial difficulty to sign over their homes, has been jailed for 11 years.

He was found guilty of 29 charges in May following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow which began in September 2015 and heard evidence over 320 days. His wife Lorraine, 51, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for her part in the fraudulent scheme.

