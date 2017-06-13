MOVES are being made to save a Highland mansion from demolition which was once a king's retreat and a favourite of Prince Charles.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) warned Kinloch Castle on Rum has "no future" unless it can find £20m to restore the building and reopen it to the public.

But now a group of enthusiasts have revealed they are planning to launch a bid to take over ownership of the castle on the inner Hebridean island of Rum, believing that its restoration would help attract visitors to the area.

The Kinloch Castle Friends Association are looking to set up a Community Interest Company or Building Preservation Trust in order to create what it calls " a viable and sustainable future for the castle and therefore for the Rum community".

The castle was built by the industrialist George Bullough in the 1800s and sold to the government in the 1950s after falling into disrepair.

It was used as a hostel until 2015 and SNH believes it could reopen as a hotel and museum if funding can be found.

Prince Charles previously led attempts to restore the 118-year-old castle, which was once the pleasure palace of a couple whose affairs rocked Edwardian society - including one that involved a fling with the prince’s great, great grandfather Edward V11.

In 2008, he lobbied unsuccessfully for SNH to be allowed to give £2m towards renovating the castle.

Known as The Forbidden Island because of its remoteness, Rum is a national nature reserve off the west coast and the largest of the Small Isles. It has a population of around 40 - most of whom work for SNH.

Ferries only run four times-a-week in winter, and in bad weather the island can be cut off for days on end. In good weather, in the summer, it is infamous for its fearsome biting midges.

But SNH, the owner of the castle and the island, has previously suggested that the Category A listed building could be bulldozed if it cannot find the money to restore it.

In a recent report, the organisation said: "We have been trying to find an acceptable and affordable future for Kinloch Castle for over a decade.

"In that time, the condition of the building has continued to deteriorate despite considerable sums spent to address the most serious issues.

"The options are stark: we either find a way to generate significant funds over many years to invest in renovating the building and securing a cost-effective use for the building or we accept that the castle has no future and should be demolished."

But Catherine Duckworth, honorary secretary of the Kinloch Castle Friends Association, says they are garnering support for a move to take over the running of the castle.

Next week further discussion will be held when the association holds its annual general meeting.

She said: "We have had a very positive response from our members for this.

"SNH have long wanted to pass it on as looking after a listed building is not part of their remit. A CIC or BPT would take over ownership and would have charitable status which would give access to other sources of funding than are available to SNH.

"We have taken advice and think the cost of repairs would be appreciably less than the £20 million SNH have said but until we're a little further down the route we haven't yet got actual costings.

"We also have support from the Rum community who realise that without the castle providing employment, accommodation and a visitor attraction, they will struggle to survive."

An SNH spokesman said: "We are undertaking further work towards achieving a practical and affordable outcome for Kinloch castle that is sustainable and represents value for money for the Scottish taxpayer."