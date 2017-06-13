BRITAIN should seek the “softest” of EU withdrawals while enabling the country to control its own laws, money, borders and trade, Steve Baker, the hardline Leaver, who has become the new Brexit minister, has said.

Just before his appointment, Mr Baker, who as chairman of the European Research Group orchestrated the resistance against David Cameron and George Osborne over the EU, said what was needed was a “good, clean exit,” which minimised disruption and maximised opportunity.

“In other words, we need the 'softest' exit consistent with actually leaving and controlling laws, money borders and trade."

Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader, has called for an “open Brexit,” prioritising creating jobs over cutting immigration.

She has made clear that leaving the EU was “not just going to be a Tory Brexit; this is going to have to involve the whole country”.

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a “four-nation” approach centred on retaining the UK’s position in the single market and has insisted Brexit could not "continue to be cooked up by a Tory cabal".

Tim Farron has called for a cross-party joint cabinet committee to negotiate Brexit. The Liberal Democrat leader said: “With a hung parliament and Brexit negotiations fast approaching, unity and consensus are needed now more than ever.”

William Hague, the former Conservative leader, said the process was “about delivering Brexit, not wriggling out of the democratic decision of last year's referendum”.

But the Tory peer suggested that while the UK could not be in the European Economic Area like Norway, which has partial membership of the single market, he added: “Although we could possibly join that for two years if that could be agreed as a sensible staging post for our withdrawal from the EU.”

However, David Mundell was adamant that Britain could not adopt the Norway option. The Scottish secretary said: “We investigated the Norway option in relation to Scotland and found it would not work but we have not done that work in relation to the whole of the UK. However, one of the problems is that it would cost a lot of money and you would not have any influence.”

His fellow Scot, Michael Gove, the new Environment secretary, also made clear the referendum result had to be delivered but that the UK Government would work with all other parties to achieve the best result for Britain.

Pressed on reports of secret talks between Tory cabinet ministers and Labour MPs, Mr Gove said the two main parties had a "similar" position on Brexit and the reality of the hung parliament meant the Government would have to "work with everyone".

He told Sky News: "The right thing to do is honour the vote that the British public made just a year ago. We voted then to take back control of our borders and our laws and to take back control of our money and trade deals.

"But it's also really important we make sure the Brexit deal we secure is one that's in the interests of the whole country and that means that we need to ensure that those who voted Remain are part of the conversation about what the best deal for Britain is in the future."

The secretary of state said: "Labour argued that we should leave the European Union and end free movement, in effect be outside the single market. Their position on this was very similar to the Conservative position according to their manifesto."

Asked if that meant the Government would work with Labour, Mr Gove replied: "Well, the parliamentary arithmetic is such that we are going to have to work with everyone."

Meantime, the European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator hit out at the "uncertainty" over Mrs May's approach to leaving the EU.

Guy Verhofstadt said the EU was "impatiently" waiting for the UK to set out its position ahead of talks due next week.

Mr Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister, said on Twitter that Brexit "isn't just about the Tories leaving the EU, it's about the whole UK," adding: "Everyone's voice should be heard."