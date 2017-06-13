THERE is only one month left to nominate the businesses, educational institutions and charities who have gone above and beyond to make Glasgow a success.

Organised by The Herald and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, the Inspiring City Awards in association with PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW to provide a platform to celebrate the city’s best achievements.

Individuals, businesses and third sector organisations are invited to make nominations in a number of categories before the closing date on Wednesday, July 19.

