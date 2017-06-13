THERE is only one month left to nominate the businesses, educational institutions and charities who have gone above and beyond to make Glasgow a success.
Organised by The Herald and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, the Inspiring City Awards in association with PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW to provide a platform to celebrate the city’s best achievements.
Individuals, businesses and third sector organisations are invited to make nominations in a number of categories before the closing date on Wednesday, July 19.
Loading article content
The newly elected leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken, said: “Glasgow is undoubtedly Scotland’s creative, cultural and economic capital and as our city brand proclaims, it is the people who fill it with life, energy, passion and personality.”
She said it provides an “opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on those individuals who go above and beyond to make Glasgow such a fantastic city”.
This year’s event features 15 categories including the Art and Culture Award, Carer(s) of the Year Award, an Environmental Award and Outstanding Contribution by a Business Leader.
Behind the Sport Award is Glasgow 2018 European Championships, whose director Colin Hartle said: “Sport change lives and that is why events such as Glasgow 2018 are so important. We are sure that the inspirational power of sport will shine through in the entrants for this year’s awards.”
The Apprenticeship Challenge Award is supported by Glasgow Employer Board and chairman Craig Martin said: “The Apprenticeship Challenge is an opportunity to showcase the talent of young people working in businesses across Glasgow.
“The Challenge itself allows apprentices to work together in teams and give something back to the community using the skills they have developed through their apprenticeship.”
The event will be held on Thursday, September 7, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow city centre.
To enter for free or attend please go to http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/icas/
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.