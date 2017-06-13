RANGERS will have to return to the negotiating table if they want to land Graham Dorrans after Norwich rejected an improved bid for the midfielder.

Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha is keen to add the 30-year-old to his ranks as he continues to overhaul his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Dorrans is open to a switch to his boyhood heroes this summer but Rangers have yet to agree terms with the Canaries.

