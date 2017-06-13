RANGERS will have to return to the negotiating table if they want to land Graham Dorrans after Norwich rejected an improved bid for the midfielder.
Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha is keen to add the 30-year-old to his ranks as he continues to overhaul his squad ahead of the new campaign.
Dorrans is open to a switch to his boyhood heroes this summer but Rangers have yet to agree terms with the Canaries.
A bid of around £1million was submitted on Tuesday but the payment structure has yet to be finalised and another round of talks will be needed if Caixinha is to bring the Scotland international back across the border.
The Portuguese has already recruited Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio and Daniel Candeias as he has started overhauling the Ibrox squad.
Caixinha has allowed Clint Hill, Philippe Senderos, Emerson Hyndman and Jon Toral to leave the club in recent weeks and striker Joe Garner is now poised to clinch a move to Ipswich Town.
The 29-year-old became the biggest signing of the Mark Warburton era when he made the switch from Preston North End twelve months ago.
But he netted just ten times in 34 appearances for the Light Blues as he endured a frustrating campaign in the Premiership.
Garner has undergone a medical at Portman Road after Rangers agreed a fee of around £750,000 with Mick McCarthy’s side and he is heading for the Ibrox exit door.
The Englishman could well be followed by midfielder Harry Forrester after he was sent away from Auchenhowie and told to find himself a club this summer.
It is understood that boss Caixinha has been less than impressed with Forrester’s attitude and efforts since the squad returned to pre-season training and there is no way back for the 26-year-old at Ibrox.
