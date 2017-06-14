SCOTTISH schools are facing further reform in a bid to improve basic skills and close the attainment gap between rich and poor, the Education Secretary has said.

Writing in The Herald a day before a major announcement on the future running of schools John Swinney said the status quo was not an option.

Tomorrow, Mr Swinney will set out his thinking on Scottish Government proposals to create educational regions aimed at providing more uniform support for schools across the country.

Precise details of the plan have not been disclosed prior to an official announcement in the Scottish Parliament.

However, it is known Mr Swinney is frustrated by what he sees as the variable quality of support for improvement that exists in different council areas.

A number of surveys have also pointed to a decline in standards of basic literacy and numeracy in recent years following the roll-out of the Curriculum for Excellence.

Mr Swinney said: “Fundamentally, Scotland has a good education system, with great teachers and engaged pupils. To suggest otherwise does a massive disservice to our young people and teachers.

“However, the recent PISA and literacy scores show the genuine challenges we face in raising the bar for all and closing the poverty-related attainment gap.

“As part of the relentless drive to improve Scottish education, we must therefore embrace the need to reform and reshape our education system. We need to get the whole system pulling in the same direction.”

Mr Swinney said reforms already undertaken by the Government such as direct funding to help disadvantaged pupils were designed to make teachers and parents the key decision makers in the life of a school.

Under Pupil Equity Funding £120 million has been allocated directly to headteachers this year to help close the attainment gap between rich and poor.

However, Mr Swinney said this “vision of empowerment and devolution” had to go further.

He added: “It is a vision that requires the Scottish Government and local government to work together with all partners to drive improvement in Scottish education.

“There are some who say nothing needs to change. But it is clear that doing more of the same will not achieve our ambitions for our children and their future.

“We must go further to drive improvements, putting young people at the heart of Scottish education and supporting and empowering headteachers, teachers and parents.”

Proposals to create educational regions have already provoked widespread concerns from teaching unions, parents and councils.

Fears have been voiced that the move would undermine local democracy, create an additional layer of bureaucracy and kickstart a damaging turf war over who was in charge of education.

Proposals to change the law to make headteachers accountable for standards have also sparked alarm with critics warning of the potential for disgruntled parents to take legal action against individual schools.

Teachers have also argued that a period of stability is absolutely vital to allow the changes that have already taken place to bed down.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union said: “Improving learning in our classrooms can be achieved by providing greater support to teachers through improved resourcing and creating time to teach.

“None of these require organisational change, but all of them require change in the culture of local and national government.”