SOMETIMES you need a few moments to orientate yourself with old photographs. Obviously this is Glasgow’s Queen Street Station, but which entrance it is may seem confusing.
The buildings look a bit like the short Dundas Street to the side of the station, but the large canopy suggests we are looking at the concourse from George Square.
This is July, 1955, and the picture was taken at the Glasgow Fair holiday when stations and bus termini were crowded with holidaymakers escaping Glasgow for a fortnight.
It seems by the fifties men had stopped wearing hats, but women continued to do so.
There is now an extension to what is now called the Millennium Hotel over the front of the station which was not there in the fifties.
Note too that suitcases had no wheels and everyone had to carry them. How did it take us so long to realise that wheels would make cases simpler to manoeuvre?
Now the entrance will change once again as an astonishing £100m - where does all the money go? - is going to be spent on a revamp which will take until 2019 to complete.
It will allow the station to handle longer trains but there will also be an “enhanced retail offering”, in other words, more shops.
So when your trains are delayed in the future you can spend more money while you wait.
