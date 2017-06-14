SOMETIMES you need a few moments to orientate yourself with old photographs. Obviously this is Glasgow’s Queen Street Station, but which entrance it is may seem confusing.

The buildings look a bit like the short Dundas Street to the side of the station, but the large canopy suggests we are looking at the concourse from George Square.

This is July, 1955, and the picture was taken at the Glasgow Fair holiday when stations and bus termini were crowded with holidaymakers escaping Glasgow for a fortnight.

