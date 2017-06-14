THE SNP must reach out to younger, Left-leaning voters who deserted it for Labour if it is to secure independence, according to a candidate for the leadership of its Westminster group.

Tommy Sheppard, one of four MPs vying to replace Angus Robertson as the face of the SNP at First Minister’s Questions, said the party was "vulnerable" to a resurgent Jeremy Corbyn.

SNP MPs are due to choose their new group leader at 5pm today, after Mr Robertson’s defeat by Tory Douglas Ross in Moray created a vacancy.

Mr Sheppard is competing with Ian Blackford, Joanna Cherry QC, and Drew Hendry for the position, which involves the high-profile role of challenging the Prime Minister each week.

The SNP lost six seats to Scottish Labour last week in Glasgow, Lanarkshire, the Lothians and Fife.

It lost twice as many to the Tories, mostly in the Borders and the North East.

However Mr Sheppard, who joined the SNP during the independence campaign and was first elected MP for Edinburgh East in 2015, said the main threat was undoubtedly from Labour.

He told the Herald: “The priority has to be to shore up the left flank against Labour.

“I think we’re pretty much at peak Tory. It’s hard to see many more seats where we’re vulnerable realistically to the Conservatives. But we are vulnerable in a whole bucket of them to a resurgent Labour party, by which I mean a resurgent Corbyn.

“That’s what is attracting the young Left-leaning, Indy-leaning, Green-leaning constituency.

“That [group] was a key component of the Yes campaign and a key component of our victory in 2015, and we need to see if we can get it back.”

He said Yes supporters “conned ourselves” by thinking Scotland could be a Tory free zone.

He went on: “There’s always Tories and that’s fine. And they’re probably now in the areas where they should be. It’s demographics and history.

“Where we had been working towards, where I’d been working towards, was an alignment between social democracy and the independence movement.

“I think there is still a great social democratic majority in Scotland, and if we could persuade them to go for independence we can win.

“That project got a setback on Thursday because of the unknown factor of Corbyn.

“If it hadn’t have been for that, then a political map which sees Tories winning in rural, rich areas, and us winning in urban poor areas, is pretty much exactly what one would expect as the trajectory to get a majority for independence.”

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and a former SNP treasurer, declined to comment, as did Mr Hendry, the MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Ms Cherry could not be contacted.

Pete Wishart, who held Perth & North Perthshire by just 21 votes, ruled himself out of the Westminster leader’s job, saying it should go to one of the 2015 intake.

He said: “I’m going to sit this out. I think it’s time for a new generation to come forward.”