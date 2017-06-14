by Gordon Smith

PUPILS are to give evidence about the moment a free-standing wall in a school changing room collapsed and killed a teenage girl after a formal request from the dead girl’s parents.

Liberton High School pupils who were in the area when the wall collapsed on Keane Wallis-Bennett will give evidence to the fatal accident inquiry into her death.

At the end of The Crown evidence yesterday, Advocate Gavin Anderson asked that children, who had already given evidence to the police, should now be allowed to speak at the hearing.

He said the move was necessary after the evidence of Mark Hatfield, the specialist inspector of the Health and Safety Executive, who was the final Crown witness. Mr Hatfield told the inquiry it was considered the wall had cracked at some considerable time before the collapse and horizontal force could have been applied to the wall at any time over its 50 years.

He said that hypothetically it would have required more than seven girls to be leaning against the wall to destabilise the wall or three or four girls “wall-walking” with their backs against one wall and their feet on the other and moving up the wall.

He added “I am not able to definitely say what caused the wall to fall on April 1, 2014”.

Following his evidence, Mr Anderson, who is representing the parents of Keane, told Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen, QC, at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday her parents had changed their position.

He said: “Their position was that they did not seek to lead evidence from any child or children who were pupils at Liberton High School.

“But in the light of evidence led so far, I am instructed to ask the court to give me warrant to cite witnesses from a number of children who were present in the changing room on the morning of April 1, 2014.”