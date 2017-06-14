by Alison Meikle

PUB goers face higher prices in 33 areas in Britain, the competition watchdog has warned, amid claims that Heineken’s £403 million takeover of pub chain Punch Taverns could impact competition.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it did not believe the controversial tie-up would significantly cut the choice of tipples available.

This comes despite industry fears that Heineken would give preference to its own beers and ciders and close off an important route to market for brewers that compete with the Dutch giant.

Punch has about 230 sites in Scotland including 25 hotels.

Heineken now has to address the CMA’s concerns over the 33 areas where competition could be reduced by June 20, or face an in-depth probe.

Andrea Coscelli, acting chief executive of the CMA, said: “Without sufficient competition from rivals, pubs in these areas might be able to raise prices or worsen the service they offer customers.”

The CMA said it has found evidence from brewers showing that the Punch pubs being bought account for only a small proportion of all of their sales to pubs.

David Forde, of Heineken UK, said: “This decision by the CMA acknowledges there are only a small number of local areas where competition may be diminished.

“We are confident we can offer the CMA suitable undertakings to satisfy their concerns.”

Heineken sealed its deal in December to snap up Punch Taverns with private equity firm Patron Capital, having fought off a rival bid from the pub chain’s co-founder Alan McIntosh with a 180p-per-share offer.

Concerns have been raised over the deal in the industry, with the Scottish Licensed Trade Association calling for the CMA to launch an investigation. Its chief executive Paul Watersont said: “We have consistently voiced our concerns over the negative impact of the deal, believing it will create a monster pub co that will adversely affect operators, consumers and brewers.

“We would urge the CMA to dig deeper and launch a full investigation into the merger.

“This takeover will inevitably lead to decreased choice for consumers, price rises, pub closures and job losses UK-wide. The priority is delivering value for shareholders. Tenant and consumer interests will always be secondary.”