A GLASGOW transport firm has had its licence revoked after the Traffic Commissioner for Scotland said the business ‘could not be trusted’.

VIP Touring Ltd lost its operator’s licence at the end of last month and its directors have been disqualified for six months.

The Pollok firm, which offers day trips around Scotland, was subject to a public inquiry held by Traffic Commissioner Joan Aitken.

Ms Aitken found that one of the company’s directors, William Boale, had misled her during a hearing in November 2016 about the involvement of an individual named Thomas Withers in the licence.

Mr Withers was disqualified as an operator and transport manager by the Traffic Commissioner in December 2012.

Although the disqualification has expired, Mr Withers needs to apply for his repute and professional competence to be restored before he can become involved in the operation of commercial vehicles again.

Following the public inquiry, which included evidence from Police Scotland, Miss Aitken found that in autumn 2016 the VIP Touring Ltd licence was being manipulated by Mr Withers.

In her written decision, Ms Aitken said: “An operator cannot let the licence become under the control or sway of a third party.

“A Traffic Commissioner has to know with whom she is dealing, whom she has licensed.”

The Traffic Commissioner added that she could not see how she could trust VIP given its current state and with the added factor of the explicit proximity to Mr Withers.

He was nominated as transport manager by the company on the day of the public inquiry.

VIP Touring, on Lunderston Drive, says on its website it offers a variety of day tours as well as coach hire with drivers.

The Herald called the firm for comment, but there was no response.