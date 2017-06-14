A TEENAGE boy has been arrested in connection with alleged drug offences following the death of Zoe Bremner.

The 14-year-old Knightwood Academy pupil died in a flat in Dundasvale Court, Cowcaddens, at around 12.45am on Sunday.

Police Scotland said a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested and is currently detained in custody.

Zoe's friends, a boy and girl who are both 15, were also rushed to the QueenElizabeth University Hospital but were later released.

Officers said Zoe's death may have been drugs related and revealed the teenagers had been at a party in Yoker late on Saturday afternoon.

Friends and classmates came forward to pay tribute to Zoe, as did Knightswood Secondary headteacher Kay Dingwall, who called the teenager "a really lovely girl."

She had been a keen dancer and popular with her peers.

The 16-year-old is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.