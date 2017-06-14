A TEENAGE boy has been arrested in connection with alleged drug offences following the death of Zoe Bremner.
The 14-year-old Knightwood Academy pupil died in a flat in Dundasvale Court, Cowcaddens, at around 12.45am on Sunday.
Police Scotland said a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested and is currently detained in custody.
Loading article content
Zoe's friends, a boy and girl who are both 15, were also rushed to the QueenElizabeth University Hospital but were later released.
Officers said Zoe's death may have been drugs related and revealed the teenagers had been at a party in Yoker late on Saturday afternoon.
Friends and classmates came forward to pay tribute to Zoe, as did Knightswood Secondary headteacher Kay Dingwall, who called the teenager "a really lovely girl."
She had been a keen dancer and popular with her peers.
The 16-year-old is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Comments are closed on this article.