Six people have died in the Grenfell Tower fire but the death toll is expected to rise, Scotland Yard said.

Flames tore up the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, leaving people trapped on upper floors, including children, some holding babies from windows and others jumping from their flats.

Commander Stuart Cundy, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "I can confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days. Many others are receiving medical care."

Loading article content

He said it was likely to be some time before police are able to identify the victims, adding that it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire.