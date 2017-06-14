NICOLA Sturgeon has written to Theresa May demanding a place for the Scottish Government on the UK’s Brexit negotiating team.

The First Minister said Mrs May’s plan to leave the EU single market had “failed to garner support” at the general election and a new proposal was urgently needed to unify the country and protect the economy.

Ms Sturgeon said people were “increasingly worried about the confusion surrounding the UK’s position” ahead of talks with the 27 other EU nations starting on Monday.

The Prime Minister is under growing pressure from within her own party to pursue a softer Brexit over the next 18 month, with the economy and trade put ahead of immigration control.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, with a critical 13 Commons votes behind her in the hung parliament, has called for an “open Brexit” which leads to the freest possible trading regime.

Ms May’s original plan was to remove the UK from the single market and the EU customs union, throwing up the prospect of trade tariffs and stringent border controls.

But the loss of her parliamentary majority has significantly weakened her hand.

In her letter, which was written on Tuesday, the First Minister said it was “essential” that membership of both the single market and the customs union was protected.

She suggested the UK Government consider again her December blueprint for keeping the UK, or at least Scotland, in the single market - the UK government rejected this in April.

Ms Sturgeon recommended three other steps for the UK Government to take.

She said Mrs May must adopt a “more inclusive approach” in reaching the UK’s objectives in the Brexit talks, and should revive the UK-wide joint ministerial committee on the EU, and establish a cross-party group at Westminster to give all parties there a say.

This should include “both sides of the political debate in Northern Ireland, alongside the UK and devolved governments,” she said.

Second, the UK negotiating team must include representation from the devolved governments.

Hinting Holyrood might reject any Brexit deal without Scottish input, Ms Sturgeon said: “It will not be possible for the UK to effectively implement the outcome of the Brexit negotiations without the consent of the devolved governments.

“It is therefore essential that we are part of the negotiating process.”

Finally, the First Minister said the UK Government should immediately “guarantee the rights of EU nationals to remain in the Uk beyond the date of our exit from the EU”.

Referring to the SNP losing a third of its MPs last week, Ms Sturgeon concluded: “I have said that I will reflect on the election result in Scotland, listen to voters and consider carefully the best way forward for Scotland.

“I hope that the UK Government, too, will reflect on what the election result means for the importance of finding an outcome from Brexit that meets the needs and aspirations of all of the people and nations of the UK.”