The gunman who shot a top Republican politician at a congressional baseball practice has died from his injuries, US President Donald Trump said.

Mr Trump said the assailant who shot Representative Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died.

He has been identified as James T Hodgkinson.

Mr Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.

Officials said several other people were also wounded.

Mr Trump said Mr Scalise “was badly wounded and is now in stable condition”.

The president praised the “heroic actions” of the Capitol Police at the scene.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said the man authorities identified as the gunman had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.

Mr Sanders, of Vermont, said in a statement: “I am sickened by this despicable act.”

He said that “violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms”.

He paid tribute to Capitol Police for their response to the shooting, and said his “hopes and prayers” are with Mr Scalise and others who were wounded.

Mr Sanders challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential election.

He added in his statement that “real change” can only come through non-violent action.