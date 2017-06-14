GLASGOW'S business community have rallied round to send help to people left homeless following the London highrise blaze as the Metropolitan Police confirmed 12 people have died and expect that number to rise.
Through Glasgow the Caring City charity, a truck load of donations will be sent to London on Sunday.
More than six tonnes of bottled water will be sent along with more than six thousands bars of soap which will be distributed to refuge centres through the charity's contact in London.
Ross Galbraith, of Glasgow the Caring City, said: "We, like everyone, have been shocked and deeply saddened by the incident at Grenfell Tower in London.
"On Sunday, thanks to Glasgow's business community, a truck shall leave our city laden with palletised freight which shall bolster resources available to distribution centres set up to aid local families affected by the fire.
Supplies will include water, soap & food."
The charity's business links in Glasgow have helped make the aid trip possible rather than through a public appeal.
Ross added: "This is not a public appeal for support. Our donation-base is covered.
"We have never seen anything like this before and we as a charity are in a position to be able to respond on behalf of the people of Glasgow."
The supplies will be distributed by one of the Shia mosques who the charity is working with in Scotland as part of their peace and diversity work in Scotland.
Ross added: "We thank our emergency services for their dedication and heroic actions each and everyday."
