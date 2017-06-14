Theresa May will meet Sinn Fein later today in a bid to allay fears that a parliamentary deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will undermine the peace process.

Former Tory leader Sir John Major is among those who have warned that the Good Friday Agreement, which requires the UK Government to be impartial, will be jeopardised.

The Prime Minister will also meet the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and the Alliance Party in separate engagements at No 10.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance have all said that the Tory Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire cannot continue to chair talks aimed at resuming powersharing at Stormont.

A deal between the DUP and the Conservatives was delayed amid the response to the London fire tragedy.

The 1998 Belfast Agreement, also known as the ‘Good Friday’ Agreement commits the UK and Irish Governments to demonstrate "rigorous impartiality" in their dealings with the different political traditions in Northern Ireland.

Before her visit, Sinn Fein's leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill said: "I will be making it very clear that any deal between the Tories and the DUP cannot be allowed to undermine the Good Friday and subsequent agreements."

The Tories and the DUP are locked in talks after last week’s election result, which left a hung parliament at Westminster.

Mrs May needs the votes of the DUP's 10 MPs to prop up her minority administration.

The delay could push back the Queen's Speech, initially scheduled for next Monday.

Discussions broke up on Tuesday night without an agreement, but Mrs May said that they had been "productive".

DUP leader Arlene Foster, who travelled to Westminster for talks, said she hoped a deal could be reached "sooner rather than later".

The proposed deal would see the DUP back the Conservatives in votes on the Budget and confidence motions.

In a statement Mr Brokenshire confirmed he too would meet the parties at No 10.

He added: "The UK government is offering whatever support we can, working alongside the Irish government, as appropriate, honouring our respective commitments in the Belfast Agreement to serve the interests of the whole community in Northern Ireland."