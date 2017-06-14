At least 12 people have died after a huge fire destroyed Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, west London, with the death toll likely to rise.

Here is what we know so far:

:: The Metropolitan Police confirmed the number of fatalities as 12 but warned the total is expected to rise.

:: NHS England said 74 people were treated in six hospitals across the capital. Thirty four are still receiving treatment, of whom 18 are in critical care.

:: Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday.

:: Forty appliances containing more than 200 firefighters attended the scene, with a number receiving minor injuries.

:: Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high.

:: The building was refurbished recently at a cost of £8.6 million, with work completed in May last year.

:: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days.

:: A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233.