At least 12 people have died after a huge fire destroyed Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, west London, with the death toll likely to rise.
Here is what we know so far:
:: The Metropolitan Police confirmed the number of fatalities as 12 but warned the total is expected to rise.
:: NHS England said 74 people were treated in six hospitals across the capital. Thirty four are still receiving treatment, of whom 18 are in critical care.
:: Crews were first called to the scene in Latimer Road at 12.54am on Wednesday.
:: Forty appliances containing more than 200 firefighters attended the scene, with a number receiving minor injuries.
:: Grenfell Tower was built in 1974 and contains 120 flats thought to be home to between 400 and 600 people and is 24 storeys high.
:: The building was refurbished recently at a cost of £8.6 million, with work completed in May last year.
:: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the fire had been declared a "major incident" and there would be a "great many questions" asked over the coming days.
:: A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233.
