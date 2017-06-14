Jeremy Corbyn received a standing ovation from his own MPs yesterday but almost immediately warned them that the current post-election unity had to last if they wanted any chance of being inn government.

Mr Corbyn was applauded by Labour MPs as he walked into the Commons chamber for the first time since a surprisingly strong General Election result.

The welcome was a dramatic turnaround for the Labour leader, who last year lost a vote of no confidence among Labour MPs.

They later cheered him again as he addressed them at their weekly meeting.

But he issued a hard-hitting warning that the party was "now a government in waiting and we must think and act at all times with that in mind".

Labour would stay on a General Election footing, he added.

He added: "We achieved what we did last Thursday because we were a united party during the campaign and we need to maintain that unity and collective discipline in the weeks and months ahead.

"We will continue to take the fight to the Tories and I will be out campaigning around the country in Conservative marginals in those extra seats we need to gain to deliver the government for the many that almost 13 million people voted for last week."

Mr Corbyn earlier also predicted that Labour would win more seats in Scotland if there was another General Election soon.

The Labour leader is expected to announce new members of his frontbench team later this week.

He currently has no shadow Scottish or shadow Northern Irish Secretaries.

More than 50 MPs, including the party's then sole Scottish MP Ian Murray, walked out of Mr Corbyn's shadow cabinet last year in protest at what they said was his "lacklustre" leadership in the EU referendum.

Meanwhile, Labour's former deputy leader Harriet Harman said she would "expect" Labour MPs to be "prepared to serve now".

Ms Harman said that the Labour leader had confounded expectations, adding: "We've gained seats under his leadership and he can take the credit from that.

"What a long time in politics a week is. The atmosphere (around Labour MPs) was morbid before the election; we were expecting the Tories to lay waste to us, and instead it turned around and we come back coherent, united, the atmosphere is verging from on one hand relief to jubilant and the Tories are in disarray and Jeremy Corbyn has to take the credit for that because he was the leader and we've gone forward."

She added that it would be in the "national interest" for Labour to "stop the pig's ear of a job that the Tories have been doing" on Brexit.

But she ruled herself out of a job, saying that her more than 20 years on the front bench was a "very long stint".

Earlier, Mr Corbyn had praised the new new crop of Scottish Labour MPs elected on Thursday night.

Welcoming the new Scottish Labour MPs to Westminster, Mr Corbyn said they could "soon be joined by a lot more".

He added: "Our campaigning hasn't stopped, it carries on and as soon as this government finally recognises that it cannot govern then there will be another election and we will be back in bigger numbers still."

Hugh Gaffney, the new MP for Labour, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, a former postman, said that his victory meant that the "working man has arrived in Parliament".

He added that his result has been "for the people of this country - let's make it better."

Paul Sweeney, the new Glasgow North East MP, described himself as "Labour's first man back in Glasgow" and suggested that he would soon be joined by many more.

While Gerard Killen, who took Rutherglen and Hamilton West for the party, said that Mr Corbyn's "policies and manifesto won the day" north of the Border.

Mr Murray, the Edinburgh South MP, who has spent the last two years as the lone Labour MP for a Scottish seat, joked that with six new Scottish Labour colleagues he was "no longer lonely Murray".

Mr Corbyn added that Mr Murray was "no longer carrying the flag alone" on the Labour benches.

Labour won seven Scottish seats last week - up from just one in 2015.

The party was almost wiped out in Scotland when it lost 40 out of the 41 seats it held in 2010.