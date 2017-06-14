TWELVE people have died, with more feared dead, after a huge fire tore through a block of flats in west London.

The death-toll is expected to rise once firefighters gain access to more parts of the building, though they say they are not expecting any more survivors.

Late into the night, flames tore through the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, which is thought to be home to to between 400 and 600 people.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but several residents reported one man had said it started in his faulty fridge.

Many people were trapped on the upper floors, with some holding babies out of winders and other jumping from their windows.

Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said: “Sadly I can confirm that there are now 12 people that have died that we know of.

“This is going to be a long and complex recovery operation and I do anticipate that the number of fatalities will sadly increase beyond those 12.”

Mr Cundy added: “Whilst we may have accessed every floor that is not the same as a full search of the whole building, and as I said while we currently sadly have 12 fatalities, I do believe that figure will rise and sadly I don’t anticipate that there will be further survivors.”

Fire crews continued to tackle “pockets of fire” in the building. Some bodies have been removed though many people were still unaccounted for.

Steve Apter, director of safety and assurance at London Fire Brigade, said: “I can confirm I have had firefighters manage to get through particularly arduous conditions up to the top floor.”

London Fire Brigade said it had rescued 65 people from the building.

Some 78 people were treated in six hospitals across London. Thirty four patients remain in hospital including 1 8 who are in critical care.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that he had been in talks with Government ministers, including the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government and that “the loved ones of the victims and everyone affected are in my thoughts”.

He added: “Emergency services have now moved from the rescue phase of their operation to the recovery phase. I will remain in regular contact with the London Fire Brigade and our other emergency services.

“I would like to thank, on behalf of Londoners, our brave fire fighters and other emergency services, who have worked bravely and tirelessly over the last day.”

There have been calls for a major investigation amid questions about how the fire spread so rapidly through the block.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton earlier told reporters: “This is an unprecedented incident. In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never ever seen anything of this scale.”

Prime Minister Theresa May was said to be “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life” and newly appointed police and fire minister Nick Hurd will chair a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat to co-ordinate the response.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said “searching questions” need to be asked about what happened, suggesting spending cuts could have contributed to the deadly fire.

Built in 1974, Grenfell Tower contains 120 flats and was refurbished recently at a cost of £8.6 million, with work completed in May last year.

It is thought the fire could surpass the 1987 fire at King’s Cross St. Pancras tube station, when a blaze which started underneath a wooden escalator ended up killing 31 people.