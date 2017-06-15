SOMETIMES we forget that a young lad from Maryhill became famous enough that everyone simply knew him by his first name - Donovan.

Dubbed by some as the British Dylan, Donovan sang hippy trippy numbers such as Mellow Yellow and Sunshine Superman, which doesn’t seem to reflect sixties Maryhill.

As Donovan himself once told The Herald: “My memories of those first 10 years of my life when I lived here, in Maryhill and then in St Vincent Street, were always dark and grey.

