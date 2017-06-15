1. Zippos Circus

Queen’s Park, Glasgow, until Sunday

The family favourite presents a new production that celebrates sensational equestrian and fearless acrobatic marvels. Welcoming the thundering hooves of Cossacks into the UK circus ring for the first time in 30 years, with the appearance of the Khadikov riders from Kazakhstan, the trick-riding showcases the extraordinaryrelationship between man and horse. With a loop-the-loop motorbike display, there is also a juggler, trapeze artist and knife-throwing with plenty of other acrobats and artists, all hosted by ringmaster Norman Barrett.

Tickets are £9 for adults, £7.50 for children, while under-twos go free. Visit zippos.co.uk/tickets to book. The performers then move on to Victoria Park, Glasgow, from June 20 to 25.

2. Borders Book Festival

Harmony Garden, Melrose, today until Sunday

The Borders Book Festival opens tomorrow. Here's our last weekly update with Alastair Moffat & Esme Biggar: https://t.co/cPGPKlbzAM pic.twitter.com/BerF3LCs20 — Borders Book Fest (@BordersBookFest) June 14, 2017

Full of fun with some of the biggest names from the world of books, entertainment and politics over the four days, readers of all ages are invited to be energised by well-known faces from the world of children’s books including Vivian French and Derek Landy, bestselling author of the Skulduggery Pleasant series. With Father’s Day on the Sunday, dads can have a wildlife adventure with Steve Backshall, politics with Tim Shipman, crime fiction with Ann Cleeves or an evening with TV legend Michael Parkinson. Matriarch of tennis Judy Murray and Fawlty Towers star John Cleese also feature.

Ticket prices vary. Visit bordersbookfestival.org to find out more.

3. North Hop

SWG3, Glasgow, tomorrow and Saturday

The van is packed & we are on our way! 1 day to go until #northhopgla in @SWG3glasgow #Glasgow buy tickets here https://t.co/gMELNIo5ey pic.twitter.com/0XqSxp9aCV — North Hop (@NorthHop) June 15, 2017

A roaming festival that has become the go-to showcase for the best of Scotland’s food and drink scene, North Hop was started three years ago and, since the first event took place in Inverness, the organisers’ passion for music, craft beer, cider, gin and street food has seen specially-made drinks unique to each festival become a trademark. Great British Bake Off star-turned-brewer James Morton will take part in a one-off live brewing display. The event over three sessions is strictly for over-18s.

Tickets cost £17.50 per session, plus booking fee. Visit northhop.co.uk for more information.

4. Top Floor Taivers

The Hug and Pint, Glasgow, tomorrow

This young and fresh Glasgow-based band come from all across the UK to perform traditional and contemporary Scottish songs and tunes. Combining stunning vocals with piano, fiddle and clarsach to create unique arrangements of traditional folk songs, as well as their own compositions, the four young women are taking their highly-anticipated new album A Delicate Game across Britain this year before going to Germany in 2018.

Tickets cost £11.21, with booking fee. Visit topfloortaivers.com/gigs to book.

5. Gentlemen’s Afternoon Tea

Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh, Sunday

Treat Dad to a memorable Father’s Day this weekend at the Forth Floor Restaurant that offers the ultimate dining experience with a spectacular view of Edinburgh on one side and the Firth of Forth on the other. Start the meal off with the choice of a pale ale, bellini or Virgin Mary and swap out mini sandwiches for scotch egg, quiche and a mini haggis pie instead, followed by specially-created sweet and savoury treats. The venue is also a stone’s throw away from the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

The cost is £28 per person and can be booked by calling 0131 524 8350.

6. The Fisherfolk Festival

Seaboard Memorial Hall, Balintore, tomorrow to Sunday

Not long now until our Fisherfolk Festival! Have a look at all the exciting things we have on over the weekend! #fisherfolkfestival pic.twitter.com/8Yd6Rz0Z6l — Seaboard Hall (@SeaboardHall) June 14, 2017

This fourth annual event continues to focus on the community spirit of the Ross-shire Seaboard villages. The weekend will start tomorrow with a dinner-dance, with music provided by local favourite Wood & Stone. Saturday will see a free afternoon street party with a ceilidh at night, before things end on Sunday following a Songs Of Praise-type gathering.

Tickets for Friday are £25, with the ceilidh costing £6.50.

Children go free. Call the Seaboard Memorial Hall on 01862 832888 to find out more.

7. Tildon Krautz

Ardross Community Hall, Easter Ross, tomorrow

This three-piece band is headed by Gregg Weiss from Brooklyn, New York, whose passion for songwriting and world folk music has taken him on a long journey throughout his home city, where he soaked up jazz, African, Middle Eastern and Indian folk music. Joined by Gabi Swiatkowska, a widely-published and award-winning children’s book illustrator, and their partner Marco Hartz, the band brings acoustic American folk music with originality and high energy.

Tickets cost £10, plus booking fee. Book at ticketsource.co.uk/ardrosscommunityhall. The band then moves onto The Carnegie Courthouse in Dornoch on Saturday.

8. Aberdeen Highland Games

Hazlehead Park, Sunday

Again coinciding with Father’s Day, this is another great day where the family can cheer on competitors in traditional events such as tossing the caber and track and field events. There will also be Highland dancing displays, a piping contest and a gathering of pipe bands in the arena. Children’s activities vary to offer a different experience. This year, there are segways, trampolines, a climbing wall, a bike workshop, how-to-build- a-boat area and demonstrations courtesy of Aberdeen Science Centre.

Prices vary. Family tickets are available and under-fives go free. Visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/highlandgames to learn more.

9. Hans Zimmer Live

SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Sunday

This film composer has provided the music for more than 150 movies, including The Lion King, the Pirates Of The Caribbean series and Gladiator.

On tour for the first time with his band, orchestra and choir, the show promises an unforgettable journey. With the visuals lit by lighting designer Marc Brickman who, having worked with Pink Floyd and Barbra Streisand, is also responsible for lighting up the Empire State Building, the night will sound and look spectacular.

Tickets cost from £44.85 to £78.90 with booking fee from ticketmaster.co.uk.

10. Edinburgh Pipe Band Championship

Ross Theatre Bandstand, Edinburgh, Sunday

Layout for the @Axios_Systems - Edinburgh Pipe Band Championship https://t.co/lo6T06M505 now available for partipating bands now available. — RSPBA L&B (@RSPBALB) June 2, 2017

Not since 2000 has there been a pipe band contest in Princes Street Gardens in the city.

This weekend, the championship will be an ideal platform for bands off to the European Championships the next weekend in Forres, as the adjudication and playing requirements match exactly. The Edinburgh event will include all grades of band. More than £5,000 in prize money available Admission is free. Head to rspba-landb.org to find out more.

DON’T MISS…

Leith Festival

Various venues, Edinburgh, until Sunday

Put together almost entirely by Leithers, the people of the district - including artists, actors, dancers, musicians and historians - welcome all to celebrate what is best about the area. The gala day on Saturday is set to be as popular as ever in a big, noisy afternoon of family fun. The Tattoo on Sunday is set to see out the event for another year in an evening of dance, music, pipes and drums. Head to leithfestival.com to know more.