Glasgow's Restaurant in the Sky takes off at George Square this week and the Evening Times editor-in-chief, Donald Martin, was one of the first lucky diners to experience it before the official opening on Thursday.
In a series of Faacebook Live videos, Donald shared his culinary experience from starter to dessert as the group dined at 100ft over George Square.
Over the next four days, diners will be able to enjoy offerings from some of Glasgow's finest restaurants - all at 100ft off the ground.
Popular restaurants Hutchesons, Chaophraya, The Spanish Butcher and The butterfly and the pig are among those serving up dishes for eager foodies.
Not only can you experience some fine dining, but you can also swivel in your seat and take in the iconic Glasgow skyline, but a word of warning as you'll see from Donald's video - it's not for the faint-hearted.
Dale Agar, managing director of Events in the Sky said: "Glasgow in the Sky certainly has captured the imagination of the dining public of Glasgow and beyond."
The event was originally scheduled to run for two days, but extended due to popular demand - are you brave enough?
For more information about Glasgow's Restaurant in the Sky event, please click HERE.
