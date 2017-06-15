SCOTLAND’S business community will feature in new awards being launched today by The Herald.

The inaugural Global Game Changer Awards will reward innovation and sustainability at an international level, across all business sectors.

Highlighting the opportunities and challenges businesses face when debating the concepts of innovation and change, they will also celebrate those who promote meaningful shifts in culture towards a more open and sustainable future for the global economy.

Created in partnership with Innovators Magazine, the awards are supported by City of Glasgow College and law firm Bond Dickinson.

College principal and chief executive of the City of Glasgow College Paul Little said: “City of Glasgow College is delighted to support the Global Game Changer Awards. We are committed to delivering innovative products and services that support Glasgow and Scotland’s economy.”

John Ralph, partner at Bond Dickinson, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Collaboration For Change category at the Global Game Changers Awards.

“As a firm, we embrace innovation and constantly strive to maintain our exceptional levels of service by developing new ways of working with our clients. We were recently ranked in the top five firms for innovation in the Best Legal Adviser Report for 2016-17 and our current national campaign, Close Encounters: The Power Of Collaborative Innovation, reflects our interest in the way businesses find different ways of working together.”

There will be nine categories to which businesses can be nominated. The first, Women In Innovation, rewards a woman whose work and voice is creating meaningful positive change. A person under the age of 18 who is making a significant impact through thought leadership or business innovation will also be recognised with the Young Pioneers award.

Those who are pioneering tech that transforms the developing world will be celebrated with the Social Innovators award, while the Breaking The Mould award will go to a unique business environment or structure that is reshaping the corporate landscape.

Other awards include the Circular Breakthrough award, celebrating those who advance circular approaches to doing business; the Corporates For Good award, rewarding those providing smart technologies, making a positive impact on the planet; and the Start-Up and Share award, for a new product, service or business that is shaking up or disrupting the existing landscape positively.

The Collaboration For Change award rewards a partnership, group or initiative which drives positive societal change.

And the City of Glasgow College sponsors the innovating In Stem Education/Training award, which celebrates a training or learning provider that creates impact in delivering skills for a sustainable future.

Entries are welcome before the deadline of Wednesday, July 26, by visiting http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/globalgc.

For more information please contact Claire Hunter on 0141 302 7319.