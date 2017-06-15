MINISTERS face fines of up to £60 million over the fiasco surrounding the IT system set up to deliver European Union funds to Scots farmers.

A damning report from watchdogs has warned of the “significant risks and costs” the system still poses, including the possibility of incurring financial penalties from the European Commission (EC) for not meeting regulations covering Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments.

The report also raised concerns that no detailed analysis of the risk “to help prioritise future investment”.

Fines can be charged by the EC if it identifies weaknesses in the administration of payments, such as failing to make them within set timescales.

Scotland’s £178m system, which closed at the end of March, has been beset by delays and increasing costs, with some payments from 2015 still outstanding last month.

Previously, Audit Scotland had suggested the penalties could be as high as £125m.

The report states: “There are a number of uncertainties but our updated assessment suggests penalties of up to £60m are possible.”

Auditors also concluded it was likely the system would not be functioning as anticipated until the 2018 payment cycle “at the earliest”.

The report found previous difficulties “continue to have an impact on payments”, while loan schemes for farmers brought in by the Government had introduced more risk to the government’s budget.

It added: “The system is not yet working as efficiently as planned and will require significant additional investment. To date, the programme has not delivered value for money.”

The report said significant changes in leadership had been brought in to try to stabilise the programme but it had not delivered the planned benefits.

A fully developed or tested plan for recovering the systems in the event of a breakdown was not yet in place, while transferring knowledge from contractors to staff posed a “significant challenge”.

But the Government said the IT system had been “independently reviewed as architecturally sound and should be retained”.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing also said he was disappointed with the lack of recognition of progress made, adding some conclusions “bear further scrutiny”.

Caroline Gardner, Auditor General for Scotland, said: “It’s crucial knowledge is effectively transferred to staff so the system can be maintained and payments made on time for 2017. The Government also urgently needs to fully understand the financial risk it faces, so it can target funding at ensuring the system is compliant and secure.”

Mr Ewing said: “We have repeatedly made clear our determination to make the vast majority of payments by the end of the payment period and we are doing all we can to meet that goal.”

Opposition parties said the report was a “damning” indictment of the Government’s handling of the payments.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman said: “Farmers across Scotland have had to bear the brunt of SNP incompetence for too long. It’s bad enough rural communities were starved of hundreds of millions of pounds last year because of this. But now we learn this will keep causing problems for countryside businesses until next year at least.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles added: “We are now seeing the depth of the Government’s catastrophic handling of farm payments over recent years.

“This report amounts to a damning indictment of its failures.”