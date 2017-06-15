Three-fifths of Scots believe Nicola Sturgeon should drop her demand for a second independence referendum, according to a new survey.

The Survation poll for the Daily Record found 60% support for that stance, which comes after the SNP lost 21 Commons seats in last week's General Election, including those of former first minister Alex Salmond and deputy leader Angus Robertson.

More than a quarter of those questioned (27%) said the First Minister and SNP leader should continue her plans for IndyRef2, while 13% gave no view.

Loading article content