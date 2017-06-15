There are still "unknown numbers" of bodies in Grenfell Tower following the devastating inferno, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton has said.
At least 12 people died after the huge fire destroyed the block in north Kensington, west London, where flames could still be seen burning more than a day on from the disaster.
The commissioner told Sky News: "Tragically now we are not expecting to find anyone else alive. The severity and the heat of the fire would mean it is an absolute miracle for anyone to be left alive."
She said there are still "unknown numbers" of people in the building.
More than £1 million has been raised to help those affected as fire tore through the 24-storey building while volunteers and charities helped feed and shelter people who could not return to their homes overnight.
Ms Cotton said the upper floors of the building are still to be searched.
"Sadly we do anticipate the death toll will rise - we haven't done our searches of the top floors yet," she told reporters at the scene.
Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to visit the scene of the tragedy later on Thursday to speak with emergency services and ensure that they have the resources they need to deal with the situation.
