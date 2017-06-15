SAFETY checks will be carried out on high-rise buildings in Scotland after the devastating fire that ripped through a London tower block.

Dramatic images of the fire racing up the side of Grenfell Tower have raised concerns about the safety of “over-cladding” on the sides of multistorey buildings, which is widely used as insulation.

Edinburgh Council intends to carry out inspections at high-rises this week, while checks were already under way in Aberdeen yesterday.

Housing bosses in Glasgow have also sought to reassure tenants on the safety of buildings that have been over-clad. Over-cladding is made of plastic sandwiched between two aluminium panel.

Safety features are supposed to be included on high-rise blocks, including fire breaks that stop the spread of flames up the side of the tower.

Tom Barclay, director of property and development at Wheatley Group, which oversees Glasgow Housing Association, said each of their buildings was monitored for safety.

He said: “We want to reassure residents living in our multistorey blocks that we have a robust approach in place to minimise the risk of fire, and prevent it spreading.

“The materials used in our multistorey investment programme meet all building standards and regulations for this type of property. We also carry out regular patrols and inspections as part of our broader approach to health and safety.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said discussions were being held with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on updated advice to give to tenants.

She said: “The safety and security of our tenants and residents is paramount and we can assure the public we constantly ensure our buildings meet the required standards.

“It is important to note that all materials employed in the over-cladding are fire resistant and fire stops are incorporated to cavities at party walls, party floors and around windows, which encloses the cavity area to further prevent any risk of fire spreading across the surface of the building.

“We will keep a close eye on the investigation into the London fire and check our multistoreys again if necessary.”

An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman said: “Regular inspections are carried out and the council’s health and safety team regularly audits multistorey services. As a further precaution we will be carrying out a review of fire safety and evacuation procedures in all of our housing blocks.”

The disaster in London was reminiscent of other high-rise incidents, most recently in Dubai last Hogamany.

And in 2010, a similar fire at a Shanghai high-rise killed at least 58 people while an apartment fire in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, killed 16.

In November 2014, a fire erupted at a 23-storey apartment building in Melbourne and raced up more than 20 stories in just six minutes. Fortunately, no-one was injured.