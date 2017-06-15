A PORT GLASGOW man admitted supplying ecstasy to a schoolgirl who was later found lying unconscious in the street — after he was tracked down on Facebook by her father.

Greenock Sheriff Court heard that Marc Barron was found by the girl’s angry dad using the social media site and then handed himself in to the police.

The 23-year-old, pictured, offered the 14-year-old and her friend a pink tablet in a flat in Highholm Street in March this year.

The teenager passed out and was later found on a nearby footpath before being rushed to hospital, reported the Greenock Telegraph.

Fiscal depute Pamela Brady said: “Both girls were at an address in Highholm Street.

“The accused had a bag of ten tablets.

“The accused then offered the tablets and the two girls each took a tablet which was pink in colour.

“Shortly after taking the tablet the girl passed out and at 5pm the police were alerted to the girl lying in a footpath near Highholm Street.

“A police officer attended and found her in a state of unconsciousness.”

The court heard that the girls had been invited back to the flat by Barron and two other males after school.

After being discovered, the 14-year-old, from Port Glasgow, was rushed to Inverclyde Royal before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for observation.

The next day the girl was quizzed by her dad and she told him what had happened.

Her father then found Marc Barron on Facebook and sent him a private message.

Fiscal depute Mrs Brady added: “In the course of the conversation he admitted that he had given each of the girls a tablet and expressed concern for the situation they had ended up in.”

The girl’s father arranged to meet Barron in a supermarket car park where the 23-year-old apologised for what had happened.

Both men then went to the police station, where Barron admitted supplying the tablet and was taken into custody.

Barron, currently a prisoner at HMP Low Moss, plead guilty to supplying the Class A drug to two 14-year-olds.

Sheriff David Hall has deferred sentence until June 27 for an updated criminal justice and social work report.