THE SNP’s new Westminster leader has suggested the party may shelve its plan for a second referendum if a weakened UK government is forced into a soft Brexit.

Ian Blackford said the election result meant there was now no Commons majority for a hard Brexit, offering the chance to maintain Scotland’s access to the EU single market.

Referring to “compromise” and indicating there may not be a referendum at all, he said: “Any referendum, if it does take place, would take place after the Brexit deal has been negotiated.”

After losing her majority, Theresa May has faced growing calls to ditch her hard Brexit plan and keep the UK in the single market and customs union, with Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson urging an “open Brexit” putting trade before immigration control.

Ms Blackford’s comments coincided with a new poll saying 60 per cent of Scots want Nicola Sturgeon to drop her plan for a new referendum, including a third of Yes voters.

Labour said the findings were “devastating” for the First Minister.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said the 2016 Holyrood election gave her a “cast-iron mandate” for another referendum, as Scotland was being dragged out the EU against its will.

However Mr Blackford told BBC Radio Scotland the 2016 vote did not mean a referendum was a certainty, but would only be held “if that was appropriate”.

He said: “What we now see is a situation where I think it’s more likely we can achieve compromise on protecting the people of Scotland being dragged out of the single market against our will. So that’s the immediate priority.”

Asked if a referendum would be called off if that was achieved, he said: “The government always made it clear that any possibility of a referendum would only take place if there were a change in circumstances. The first priority is to protect the interests of the people of Scotland.”

Reminded that the First Minister had already set a timeframe for a second referendum, once the terms of Brexit are known around spring 2019, Mr Blackford said he didn’t agree that she wanted a vote regardless of the outcome of Brexit talks.

He said: “Nicola was always very clear. That timeframe was based on the fact that any referendum, if it does take place, would take place after the Brexit deal has been negotiated.”

He denied he and the SNP leader were at odds on the issue. He said: “I can assure you there’s no difference in the position I’m taking and the one that my colleague and friend the First Minister is taking, and that is that we need to get a Brexit deal and on the basis of that, whether it protects Scotland’s interests or not, it’s only right and proper, if circumstances do change, that the people of Scotland are given a say in these matters.”

Mr Blackford was elected by his colleagues as leader of the SNP’s Westminster group on Wednesday, replacing Angus Robertson, who lost his Moray seat to the Tories.

A former SNP treasurer and banker, Mr Blackford is MP for Ross, Skye & Lochaber.

He said the SNP losing 21 of the 56 seats it won in 2015 was clearly “a setback”, and the party leadership would reflect carefully on what the voters had told them.

The Survation poll for the Daily Record found only 27 per cent of people backed Ms Sturgeon’s referendum plan, 60 per cent were opposed, and 13 per cent were undecided.

Less than half of people, 47 per cent, wanted Ms Sturgeon to remain First Minister, while 36 per cent wanted her to quit, and 17 per cent were undecided.

Support for independence was 43 per cent, against 57 per cent backing the Union.

Labour MSP James Kelly said: “This poll makes it abundantly clear that Nicola Sturgeon must immediately drop her plans for a divisive second independence referendum.

“It is a devastating finding for the SNP, which backs up the message that voters sent the First Minister in last week’s election.

“We know Nicola Sturgeon’s popularity is in freefall, so it is little wonder that over a third of Scots think she should resign. If she doesn’t get back to the day job, that figure will only rise.”

Democrat leader Willie Rennie said the picture was “pretty clear for the First Minister”.

He said: “The voters rejected independence, they have rejected another referendum too and now even her own supporters are telling her to forget it.

"In the words of Yes Minister it would be a "brave" minister who would ignore all that advice. Nicola Sturgeon should cancel her plans for another independence referendum immediately and secure the backing of parliament for that decision."

Survation polled 1,037 Scots between June 9 and June 13.