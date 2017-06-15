ONE of Scotland's largest councils has confirmed it is to shed an initial 150 posts, with the figure understood to include teachers.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed it had accepted 150 applications for voluntary severance or early retirement from employees across the organisation as part of plans to slash its budget by more than £21 million.

The council, now led by a Conservative-Labour coalition, said it was looking for new applications for redundancy or early retirement to balance the books and "reshape and modernise services".

It announced it was looking to cut its workforce in February. The invitation was extended to teachers, despite around 100 posts being vacant in the city at the time of the announcement.

The council was unable to provide details on which departments would he affected by the job losses but confirmed the figure included teachers.

Aberdeen made the announcement to the Stock Exchange this morning, a responsibility it now has after becoming the first authority in Scotland to issue its own bonds.

The announcement comes weeks after the authority was thrust centre stage in the biggest fallout from May's local elections after its entire Labour group was suspended by the party hierarchy for defying orders on forming an alliance with the Tories.

When in control of the council, Labour said the cuts were needed as it had received a real-terms reduction in funding of £13m from the Scottish Government.

Chief Executive Angela Scott said: “The Voluntary Severance and Early Retirement programme is one part of a wider reaching change programme which is transforming the way Aberdeen City Council does its business.

“A leaner and more efficient Council is vital as we continue to improve our use of resources whilst enhancing the customer and staff experience. We are committed to an innovative and dynamic approach which embraces new technology and digital opportunities.

“We are being proactive in balancing the ambitions for the city and the organisation against the resources at our disposal. Above all, it is our duty to build for a sustainable future for the Council and Aberdeen.

“The work to shape the organisation will continue in full consultation with staff, trade unions and other key stakeholders. We are supporting colleagues who have chosen to leave the organisation, helping them to plan for the future, as well as working with remaining staff to ensure they are empowered to play a central role in what is a positive programme of change.”