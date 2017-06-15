Scots businessman John Boyle has put his stunning five-bedroom Bearsden home on the market.

The former Motherwell owner's property in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, sits in gorgeous surroundings at St Germain’s Loch.

The American ski-lodge inspired home was purchased for approximately £1.35million seven years ago.

Listed as one of the finest contemporary homes in the West of Scotland, the house has been designed to match a luxury botique hotel.

Falling over two floors, the intricately designed home providies a hidden sanctuary not far from Glasgow city centre and offers exclusive in a private setting on the shore of St. Germain's Loch.