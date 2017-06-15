Theresa May is "confident" of getting the Queen's Speech through the House of Commons whether or not a deal is reached with the Democratic Unionist Party by the time of the State Opening of Parliament on June 21.

Talks with the DUP on a deal to shore up a minority Conservative administration are "progressing well" and the parties have reached "broad agreement" on the principles of the Speech, which will set out the Government's legislative programme for the coming year, according to a senior Conservative source.

But the source confirmed there was no need for a deal on a so-called "confidence and supply" arrangement to be sealed in order to press ahead with the Speech, and said Mrs May wanted the Government to "get on with its business".

