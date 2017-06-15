Scottish football is not being brought into disrepute by having young players on £1 a week contracts, MSPs have been told.

Scottish Football Association chief Stewart Regan and Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster faced questions on contracts for young players meeting the minimum wage at Holyrood's Public Petitions Committee.

Mr Regan said players on a £1 a week contract could still be being paid the minimum wage as they could receive an appearance fee for playing a game and the wage would be calculated for money paid for hours worked, including such fees.

Labour's James Dornan asked: "Surely a £1 a week contract from any club trying to con some young boy into signing a contract is bringing [Scottish football] into disrepute?"

Mr Regan replied: "No it's not. You're assuming that the club has done it deliberately. The club well may be ignorant on the type of contract that it has to use.

"One incident, which may well have happened as a result of human error, suddenly we leap to disrepute - that's not how it works."

He said the footballing authorities had held training and seminars to address that issue within clubs.

Mr Dornan said the club has a responsibility to know what they are paying a child.

Giving evidence, Mr Doncaster said it would be "impossible" to find an average of hours worked for young players on £1 a week contracts by asking clubs.

He said footballing authorities would adjudicate on disputes raised by players but the HMRC is responsible for punishing any club not paying the minimum wage.

Committee convener Johann Lamont said: "There are young people and their families who are willing to be exploited and part of your job, in my view, is to ensure that is not permitted.

"You have a role in discouraging people trading on their own dreams."

The committee heard a raft of changes have been brought in since the petition was first raised seven years ago, including allowing players to get out of their contract and return to grassroots football and bringing a clause on part-time player forms specifying the minimum wage.

Mr Doncaster said he hopes the changes "demonstrate Scottish football does take its responsibilities very seriously, a positive culture exists and talk of exploitation is simply wide of the mark".