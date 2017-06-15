Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire as emergency services raised the death toll to 17 - with further bodies expected to be found in the top-floor flats.

The Prime Minister's demand for the "terrible tragedy" to be "properly investigated" echoed calls from London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for answers after the blaze left residents in the 24-storey tower block fleeing for their lives.

Mr Corbyn, during a visit to the scene in west London, said the "truth has got to come out and it will".

Earlier, emergency services leading the operation in north Kensington warned that the death toll was likely to rise further - with specialist search and rescue teams expected to enter the devastated building imminently.

Commander Stuart Cundy, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Sadly I can confirm that the number of people who have died is now 17.

"We do believe that that number will sadly increase."

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said the search could take "weeks", adding: "I want to be realistic - this is a very long process."

Explaining the nature of the investigation, Ms Cotton said: "This is a large building, there will be a large amount of building work required internally.

"Before we do that, we are going to utilise some specialist dog training teams that we have, that will go through the building and the surrounding area looking for any identification of people.

"The benefit of using those dogs is clearly they are much lighter than people and they can cover a greater area in a very short space of time.

"I anticipate that London Fire Brigade will be on scene here for many days to come, working with our partners to ensure that we do the best for the people who are waiting for news of their loved ones."

She said "a good half" of the building had yet to be searched in detail, adding: "It is the upper floors which will be more challenging and will need some additional shoring up for us to be able to get in there."

Ms Cotton added: "This will be a detailed fingertip search.

"Obviously this will be a very slow and painstaking process."

Speaking from the scene, as family and friends of Grenfell residents continued the desperate search for information about the whereabouts of their loved ones, Mr Cundy said: "There are still a number of people who are receiving treatment in hospital.

"There are 37 people receiving treatment, of which 17 are still in critical care.

"Like we explained yesterday, our absolute priority for all of us is about identifying and locating those people that are still missing.

"It would be wrong for me to get into numbers that I do not believe are accurate."

The London Fire Brigade said a ruptured gas main in the block had to be isolated before fire crews were able to put the blaze out and bring it under control by 1.14am - more than 24 hours after the alarm was raised.

Ms Cotton said the number of people who are unaccounted for is still unknown as some may have got out by themselves or gone into other flats.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bonner from the homicide and major crime command has been appointed to lead the investigation.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "This is a complex and protracted investigation.

"It is standard procedure that detectives from the homicide and major crime command lead inquiries into a major incident that requires a large amount of specialist investigation expertise.

"These detectives are highly-experienced in dealing with serious, demanding and complex cases.

"The involvement of the command should not be seen as indicating the nature of the investigation."

It came as the Queen paid tribute to the "bravery" of firefighters who battled the blaze.

She also praised the "incredible generosity" of volunteers offering their support to those affected.

Mrs May visited the scene on Thursday morning, speaking with firefighters and police officers inside the vast cordoned-off area around the fire site.

She was whisked away by car shortly after 10am without speaking to reporters.

Witnesses told the Press Association pop star Adele, who is originally from Tottenham in north London, also paid a low-key visit to the site in the early hours of Thursday to help with the relief effort.

More than £1 million has been raised to help those affected by the fire, while volunteers and charities helped feed and shelter people who could not return to their homes overnight.