A MURDER bid probe has been launched following a brutal stabbing in a flat.
A 32-year-old man was stabbed in a flat on Ladymuir Crescent, leaving him with serious injuries.
He was rushed to hospital by emergency services where he remains, and is now in a stable condition.
Loading article content
Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and have launched an investigation into the vicious knife attack.
Last night the street was cordoned off with a heavy police presence in the area, according to locals.
Parts of the residential area were still blocked off with tape this morning.
Officers were called to the street around 8pm yesterday following reports of a disturbance in a flat.
A spokeswoman said: "Around 8pm on Wednesday June 14 2017, police were called to a report of a disturbance within a flat in Ladymuir Crescent, Glasgow.
"Emergency services attended and a 32 year old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
"Medical staff describe his condition as stable.
"Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and enquiries are continuing."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.