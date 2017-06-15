One person was reported missing more than 170 times in a year in Scotland, figures show.

It was also revealed nearly 22,000 investigations into missing people are carried out by police every year across the country.

The latest data was presented by police at the third International Conference on Missing Children and Adults, taking place at Abertay University in Dundee.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Cowie said: "Police Scotland undertakes nearly 22,000 full-fledged missing person investigations each year and records around 40,000 missing person incidents.

"Since April 2016, we have been compiling data on missing persons and the first full year of information provides us with a very clear picture of who goes missing and the locations from which they go missing.

"It is also illustrative of the non-crime related demand on Scotland's police service."

More than half of those who go missing do so repeatedly. In one instance, the same person was the focus of more than 170 investigations in a year.

Of those who went missing between April 2016 and March this year, 58% were male and 53% were aged 13 to 16.

More than three-quarters of those reported missing returned within 24 hours and 99% were traced safe and well.

Adult men made up the majority of those who were found dead.

A total of 78 out of the 87 people traced deceased in 2016/17 were adult males, most of whom had not been missing before.

Mr Cowie added: "People go missing for a broad range of reasons and usually voluntarily. But we also know that the majority of people who go missing are vulnerable.

"What our data tells us is that we need to do more, working with partners, to understand why people go missing, to prevent people going missing and to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities."