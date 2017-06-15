A woman who went into a newsagents to get change for a parking ticket walked out £250,000 richer - after winning on a scratchcard.

Marilyn Scott. 27, only had a £10 note on her and decided to buy the £2 scratchcard when she needed coins for a parking meter.

The call centre worker put the card into her handbag and completely forgot about it until the following morning.

But when she arrived for work and scratched off the panels she noticed she had scooped the top prize of a quarter of a million pounds.

Ecstatic Marilyn was allowed home from work early so she could confirm her win - before cancelling her overtime.

Marilyn, from Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, said: "When I saw it in my handbag I actually thought to myself 'I could have been sitting here all day yesterday a winner'.

"Little did I know that I was right.

"Once I'd scratched it I couldn't believe my eyes. I had to ask a couple of my colleagues to check if it was real.

"I thought there might be a misprint. I was flapping about the office by this point and they told me to go back to the shop to find out.

"The newsagent told me I'd have to phone Camelot but it was only 8am and the phone line didn't open until 9am.

"Everyone in the office was touching my lucky scratchcard and I was floating about on cloud nine.

"My boss sent me home so I could make the call at 9am.

"Before I left, I cancelled my overtime for the next day and the weekend - I was so excited that I didn't think I'd be in any state to work."

Marilyn bought her winning £250,000 Purple scratchcard for £2 from RS McColl in Burns Precinct, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.

News of the win literally had Marilyn jumping for joy but it wasn't that surprising to people who know her.

She said: "Once I'd made the call to Camelot, I was jumping about the house with my mum.

"I phoned my stepdad, my two sisters and a couple of my closest friends. Mum had to head out to work but I was still bouncing around.

"Most of the people I told said: 'That's just your luck Marilyn' because I win things quite a lot."

She has previously won £1,000 from a local radio station competition.

And at work she recently won £1,000 worth of travel vouchers in a raffle for top-performing staff.

The travel vouchers came in handy as Marilyn used them to book flights to Australia in December.

She said: "My friend lives in Australia and she has been asking me to go over to see her for years.

"When I won the vouchers I thought now is my chance and booked flights.

"I have a working and travelling visa so I intended to stay a while but now it really is going to be the trip of a lifetime.

"When my sisters and I were young, mum always used to say to us 'if I win the lottery I'll take you to Disneyland'.

"With the win I'm going to be able to treat her instead. It's her 60th in October so I'm planning a family trip for then.

"I've always wanted to travel the world so I might try and squeeze in a trip to Europe as well."

Marilyn is also planning for the future, once she returns from Australia.

She added: "I would love to be a hairdresser so I am thinking about retraining. The win means I could even open my own shop eventually.

"It also means I can buy a house. I never thought I would ever have enough money for a deposit to buy my own home."