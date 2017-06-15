Teachers are up to £6,000 a year worse off due to below inflation pay rises, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said.

She said staff in many schools are now saying "enough is enough", as she highlighted the discrepancy between actual salaries and inflation-matching rises.

She raised the issue at First Minister's Questions after teachers signalled they could go out on strike unless action is taken on pay.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland union have voted in favour of balloting members on industrial action if an adequate deal on pay is not agreed.

Meanwhile, a survey from the union found nearly nine out of 10 teachers have seen their workload increase in the past year.

Ms Dugdale said: "Their workload has increased and fewer than half would recommend teaching as a career.

"There is a recruitment crisis with hundreds of vacancies, some of which will take up to six years to fill.

"And new figures reveal that some teachers are receiving up to £6,000 less than they should if their pay had risen in line with inflation."

Scottish Labour produced figures which show a classroom teacher at the top of the salary scale earned £28,707 in 2003, with pay rises taking the figure to £35,763 in 2016.

But the party said the salary should have risen to £41,652 if it increased with average yearly inflation of 2.9%.

Ms Dugdale added: "It is little wonder that teachers are saying enough is enough."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "What we will continue to do is what we are doing, investing with local authorities to ensure that we maintain teacher numbers, putting more resources into the hands of headteachers to equip them to better respond to challenges they face in schools.

"The Deputy First Minister will continue to work to take the action to reduce unnecessary workload on the part of teachers - that is why the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland are already reducing and clarifying the guidance they provide to teachers."