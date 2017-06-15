Hundreds of people from across Glasgow have thrown their support behind a protest against any deal between Theresa May and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
Organised by Glasgow University student Emma Kate Thompson and friend Samuel Cook, just under 700 people have said they’ll gather at the city’s Royal Concert Hall steps at the top of Buchanan Street at 6pm tonight.
Describing the DUP as “a deeply racist, sectarian, anti-Catholic, anti-LGBT and anti-women party” in an open invitation online, the organisers described how last week’s General Election results have shown that Mrs May’s government is “far from being strong and stable.”
The pair added: “She thought she would get a stronger majority but her campaign was a disaster and the manifesto revealed the Tories’ commitment to continue crushing ordinary people.
“Finding themselves unable to rule and conquer alone, May announced a possible alliance with the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland, the DUP - a deeply racist, sectarian, anti-Catholic, anti-LGBT and anti-women party - demanding the criminalisation of women seeking an abortion.
“The Tories have no mandate to give these awful people a place in the governance of the UK.
“No to the Bad Friday Agreement - yes to real democracy.”
Speakers set to take to the steps include Han Deacon from the Scottish Irish Abortion Campaign and Penny Cole from Frackwatch Glasgow.
The protest comes just five days after days after Downing Street highlighted how Mrs May was set to be backed by the DUP in her attempts to run a minority government following her General Election gamble which backfired disastrously.
Downing Street added that an outline agreement on a “confidence and supply” arrangement had been reached would will be put to the Cabinet this week for discussion.
The ten MPs from the Northern Irish party could prove crucial in supporting the Tories on key votes after June 9’s election saw Mrs May lose control of the Commons.
Speaking at Holyrood today, though, Nicola Sturgeon said a “grubby deal” between the Tories and DUP is not in the national interest.
The First Minister said she was concerned by the “disregard” shown for the Northern Irish peace process and called for full details of any deal to be made public.
