Hundreds of people from across Glasgow have thrown their support behind a protest against any deal between Theresa May and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Organised by Glasgow University student Emma Kate Thompson and friend Samuel Cook, just under 700 people have said they’ll gather at the city’s Royal Concert Hall steps at the top of Buchanan Street at 6pm tonight.

Describing the DUP as “a deeply racist, sectarian, anti-Catholic, anti-LGBT and anti-women party” in an open invitation online, the organisers described how last week’s General Election results have shown that Mrs May’s government is “far from being strong and stable.”

